Bares Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 319.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 4.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares in the company, valued at $381,694,426.96. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 387,925 shares of company stock worth $233,386,647 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 1.5%

Medpace stock opened at $557.90 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.