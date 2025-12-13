Banque Transatlantique SA Has $4.09 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 884.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total value of $60,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,722. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,163,377. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.6%

CDNS opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

