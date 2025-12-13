Banque Transatlantique SA Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 281.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,493 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 652.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $217.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average of $227.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 532,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,204,906. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,360 shares of company stock worth $53,391,315. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.78.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

