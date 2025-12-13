Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2,305.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,709,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5%

CASY stock opened at $540.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.08 and a 12 month high of $573.76.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.