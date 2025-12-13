Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,285 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 5.0% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.