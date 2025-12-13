Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.7% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock valued at $251,702,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

