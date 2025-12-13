Banque Transatlantique SA Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3%

CARR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

