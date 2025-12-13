Banque Transatlantique SA Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Banque Transatlantique SA reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after buying an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

