Bellevue Group AG Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE INSP opened at $130.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

