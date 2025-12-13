Analyzing CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A CHS 1.69% 6.96% 3.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and CHS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.31 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.20 CHS $35.46 billion N/A $597.92 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science.

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHS beats Moolec Science on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

