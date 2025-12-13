Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.1250.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $36,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,031.05. This represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $30,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,238.74. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders bought 4,110 shares of company stock valued at $118,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 83,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

