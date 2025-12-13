Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Price Target at GBX 1,510.14

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,510.14.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,801 to GBX 1,790 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 target price for the company.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,332.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,241.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.79. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,418.

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £80,805.56. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

