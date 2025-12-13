Contrasting Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) and Fold (NASDAQ:FLD)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Fold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fold 1 0 3 1 2.80

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Fold has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 149.47%. Given Fold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fold is more favorable than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $332.23 million 3.13 $35.71 million $7.04 9.84 Fold N/A N/A -$1.87 million ($0.75) -4.19

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Fold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Fold. Fold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burke & Herbert Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fold has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Fold shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Fold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Fold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 21.68% 14.95% 1.44% Fold N/A 60.59% 26.06%

Summary

Fold beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Fold

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

