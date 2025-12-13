Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.4375.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $17.50 price target on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,779 shares in the company, valued at $559,968.76. The trade was a 5.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $99,924.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,156.52. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 18,657 shares of company stock valued at $269,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 325,753 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 249,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $737,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

