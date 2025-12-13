Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $98.67

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.6667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

GLOB stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $229.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Globant by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globant by 214.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 352.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 27,766.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 35.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

