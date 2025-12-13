DA Davidson Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $4,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,365.35.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,440.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,838.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,893.49. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $3,162.00 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,413.50 per share, with a total value of $187,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,788. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,429,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

