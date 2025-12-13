MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $4,389,742.80 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 181,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $4,389,742.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,417 shares in the company, valued at $906,988.08. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 81,616 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $2,108,957.44.

On Monday, December 8th, Karen Seaberg sold 41,824 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $1,010,467.84.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $553.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $584,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,564.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 201,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

