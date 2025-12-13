FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. The trade was a 20.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 355.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.