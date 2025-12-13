Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $90.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 131.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.