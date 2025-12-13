TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. Natl Bk Canada downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.78.

TSE:TA opened at C$19.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.18. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$25.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$674.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.49%.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

