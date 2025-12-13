Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up about 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 6.0%

DBRG opened at $14.33 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.