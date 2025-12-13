Benchstone Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 409,307 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 409,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,666,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.7% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

