Cigna Group $CI Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9%

Cigna Group stock opened at $274.70 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.17.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

