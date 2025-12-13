230,259 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Purchased by Benchstone Capital Management LP

Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 230,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,376,000. Ross Stores makes up approximately 2.6% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.19.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

