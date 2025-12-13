Bellevue Group AG Sells 82,892 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,892 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $69,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EW opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. This trade represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,610. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

