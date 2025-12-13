Bellevue Group AG Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $44,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $312.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $315.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.24.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $540,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,684.16. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.56, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 282,761 shares in the company, valued at $82,159,036.16. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

