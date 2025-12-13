Benchstone Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 93,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

