Bellevue Group AG Increases Stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $129.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BioNTech from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

