Bellevue Group AG Sells 27,368 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 317,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

