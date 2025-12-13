DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.86. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 25,851 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of C$52.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.0254001 EPS for the current year.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

