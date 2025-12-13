Tremont Realty Capital Llc Purchases 2,015,748 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Stock

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tremont Realty Capital Llc bought 2,015,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,436,220.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,577,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,272.75. This trade represents a 78.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $9.64 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEVN. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

