BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.0157. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.0177, with a volume of 7,964,835 shares.
BioSolar Stock Up 4.7%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About BioSolar
BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.
