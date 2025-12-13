FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.70 and traded as low as GBX 131.80. FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 132.40, with a volume of 1,259,229 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FDM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.

The firm has a market capitalization of £144.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.70.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

