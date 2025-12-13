Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.97 and traded as low as $50.0501. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 100,013 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

