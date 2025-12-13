Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.15. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 5,465 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Natural Alternatives International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

