Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.73 and traded as low as $22.34. Civeo shares last traded at $22.7250, with a volume of 35,824 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Civeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Civeo Trading Up 0.2%
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.24). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $170.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
