Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $18.9620. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.9620, with a volume of 14,998 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.