BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Purchases 261,650 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation $ABUS

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261,650 shares during the period. Arbutus Biopharma comprises 0.5% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,465,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 173.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,655,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 99.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 0.9%

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $905.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 289.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

