Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Stake Boosted by BlackBarn Capital Partners LP

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,916 shares during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $12.21 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 185.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $784.51 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,123.76. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 291,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,859.88. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,724. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

