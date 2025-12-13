Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $14.18 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the period. LendingTree accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREE. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.00 million, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $290.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

