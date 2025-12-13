BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $356,670.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,200.29. This trade represents a 67.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock worth $16,616,127. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $120.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $128.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

