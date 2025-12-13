Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

