Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after buying an additional 7,575,757 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,745,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $12,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at $859,826.28. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

