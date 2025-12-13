173,122 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $51.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
