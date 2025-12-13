Birchview Capital LP Sells 12,910 Shares of Harrow, Inc. $HROW

Birchview Capital LP reduced its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Harrow makes up about 1.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HROW

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.