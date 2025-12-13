Birchview Capital LP Invests $14.20 Million in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,000. KLA makes up 14.1% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 104.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 116,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $1,193.92 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $998.80.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.26% and a net margin of 33.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $745.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $1,115.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,243.81.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

