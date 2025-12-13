Bienville Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,097 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises about 6.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $2,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 571,180 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Confluent by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,012,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after buying an additional 1,357,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Confluent in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,313,273.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 336,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,001.50. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $464,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,061,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,846,260. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,067 shares of company stock worth $18,282,301. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

