Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases 27,531 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. accounts for 1.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth $31,224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth $32,008,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $59.94.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

