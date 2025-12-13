Regions Financial Corporation $RF Stake Lessened by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,594 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 0.7% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

