36,000 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GPCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $67.06 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of -1.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

